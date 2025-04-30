Kenan Yildiz has been handed a suspension that will see him miss Juventus’s upcoming fixtures against Bologna and Lazio, a development that presents a considerable challenge for the Bianconeri. The absence of the young forward is viewed as a setback for manager Igor Tudor, who has consistently relied on the teenager since taking charge of the team. Yildiz has become an important part of Tudor’s tactical approach, often featuring in the starting eleven and contributing significantly to the team’s overall attacking structure.

With Juventus still in a tightly contested race and aiming to secure a strong finish to the season, there is no margin for error. Every point is crucial, and missing a player of Yildiz’s calibre and influence forces Tudor to reconsider his approach and find a suitable replacement who can offer similar quality and impact. The loss of Yildiz necessitates a reshuffle in the lineup, and this adjustment will serve as a critical test of the manager’s flexibility and squad management.

According to Il Bianconero, Francisco Conceição is the player Tudor is considering to step into the role vacated by Yildiz. Conceição has found it difficult to break into the side under the current management and has seen limited playing time since Tudor took over. However, this situation could provide him with a rare opportunity to prove his worth and establish himself as a viable option going forward. The report indicates that Tudor plans to use the Portuguese international in midfield, in part due to the continued unavailability of Teun Koopmeiners, who is not expected to recover in time for the clash against Bologna.

In the proposed tactical setup, Conceição and Nico Gonzalez are expected to operate behind the central striker, a formation that Tudor believes could yield the necessary results in Yildiz’s absence. This adjustment puts added pressure on Conceição to perform, as he may not receive many more chances to feature prominently if he fails to impress in this critical period.

This moment could be pivotal for Conceição’s future at Juventus, and his response on the pitch will likely influence Tudor’s decisions in the remaining matches of the season.