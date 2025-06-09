Igor Tudor is set to remain in charge of Juventus at the start of next season following the club’s unsuccessful efforts to appoint a replacement. After exploring several managerial options, the Bianconeri were either turned down or found that potential candidates were unavailable, forcing the club to continue with the current manager in place.

Juventus have endured a difficult campaign and are determined to produce a much-improved performance next term. With the Club World Cup also on the horizon, the coming months will be crucial in laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a more competitive season. Tudor will be expected to raise standards and push the team to challenge for major honours both domestically and internationally.

Club World Cup to Play Key Role in Squad Assessment

Tudor is set to use the Club World Cup as an opportunity to evaluate his players in a competitive setting. Juventus will participate in the prestigious tournament this summer, and the manager views it as an ideal platform to assess player commitment and performance under pressure. Those who approach the competition with focus and determination will strengthen their position within the squad.

Conversely, players who show a lack of engagement or fall short in terms of work ethic are unlikely to meet the standards required to remain at Juventus. Wearing the black and white shirt comes with expectations of full commitment in every competition, and the Club World Cup offers a clear opportunity for individuals to demonstrate their readiness for the new season.

Physical Preparation Will Influence Decisions

In addition to performances during the tournament, Tudor will also pay close attention to each player’s physical condition upon their return from a short summer break. Those who report back in poor shape or exhibit signs of neglecting personal fitness may be considered unfit for the club’s high standards.

Maintaining discipline during the off-season is viewed as a basic requirement for professional athletes at this level. Players who arrive out of condition risk sending a message that they are not serious about their role, and Tudor will likely take this into account when deciding which individuals should remain part of his plans moving forward.