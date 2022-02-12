How Vlahovic can affect Dybala’s future at Juventus

Following the grand arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the scenery at Juventus witnessed a significant change.

With a natural bomber leading the line, the Bianconeri’s attack has become much more efficient – or at least it’s what we’ve seen in the last two matches.

But while some felt that the Serbian’s arrival could push Paulo Dybala out of the door, it could be the complete opposite.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Valerio Clari, the two strikers are building a complimentary relationship on the pitch, as well as a strong bond off it.

The source explains how these type of rapports prompt players to linger at the club for a longer period.

While the Argentine struggled to build a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, the new Juventus number seven could convince him to remain in Turin, as the two men appear to be enjoying their newly-found partnership.

Even though Dybala has always been eager on signing a new Juventus contract, the management had made things a bit more complicated in this regard.

Nevertheless, the former Palermo star is beloved by the supporters and could be willing to compromise in order to remain at the Allianz Stadium and try to win more trophies alongside a complementary partner in crime.