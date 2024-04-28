Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic made sure to tell the world exactly how he felt when his number appeared on the substitution board during yesterday’s clash against Milan.

The 24-year-old started the match on a positive note, making himself involved in almost every attacking action.

However, he just couldn’t put the ball past the resolute Marco Sportiello who valiantly defended his goal after being forced to step up due to Mike Maignan’s injury during the warm-ups.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic was still determined to find a breakthrough, until he was hauled off at the hour mark in favor of Arkadiusz Milik.

As Tuttosport explains, the former Fiorentina man was left frustrated by Max Allegri’s decision, and hardly made an effort to mask his disapproval.

On the contrary, Vlahovic opted to avoid an exit from the middle of the pitch, as he obviously didn’t fancy sharing a hug or even a handshake with his manager.

The Serbian instead walked out from behind Sportiello’s goal, punching the corner flag on his way towards the dugout.

The striker’s anger tour continued by throwing away a bottle of water before taking a seat alongside Moise Kean. The two men shared a few words, with Vlahovic expressing his frustration.

The bomber then cut a frustrated figure for the rest of the match while watching his team settle for a goalless draw.

Vlahovic remains the club’s best scorer this season with 17 goals to his name, but it certainly hasn’t been all smooth for him.