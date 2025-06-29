Juventus are preparing to replace Dusan Vlahovic with Jonathan David this summer, which means the Serbian striker is expected to leave the club. Vlahovic has been in contract negotiations with the Bianconeri for several months, yet an agreement has not been reached. Despite not fully meeting expectations since his arrival, Juventus have shown a willingness to retain him, provided he agrees to a significant wage reduction.

Currently, Vlahovic is on a net salary of 12 million euros, but the club insists he must accept a pay cut to roughly half that amount if he is to remain. The striker has so far declined these terms, and as negotiations continue without progress, Juventus are increasingly convinced that he will not agree to the conditions required for him to stay.

Juventus Target Jonathan David as Replacement

With the situation reaching a critical point, the club have turned their attention to Jonathan David, the free agent forward. Juventus have reportedly held discussions to sign the Canadian, who would be offered a net salary of 6 million euros per season. This proposed deal would be a more sustainable option for the club’s finances and fits with their current transfer strategy.

According to Il Bianconero, however, the club cannot proceed with signing David unless Vlahovic’s departure is secured first. The Serbian’s salary must be removed from Juventus’ wage bill before they can comfortably accommodate David’s contract. This financial prerequisite means that any progress on David’s signing is dependent on resolving Vlahovic’s future quickly.

The Urgency to Resolve Vlahovic’s Future

Time is running out for Vlahovic to agree on terms to stay at Juventus, and it appears increasingly likely that he will be asked to find a new club. Juventus will soon need to take decisive action, either by assisting him in securing a transfer or by excluding him from training with the first team. This hardline approach would mirror strategies used previously with other players in similar situations.

The club are keen to avoid prolonging uncertainty and wants to move forward with their plans to strengthen the squad. Replacing Vlahovic with Jonathan David would mark a new chapter for Juventus as they aim to build a more balanced and financially sustainable team ahead of the new season.