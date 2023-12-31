While neither striker got his name on the scoresheet, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic certainly enjoyed a more prosperous evening than Roma star Romelu Lukaku.

The comparison between the two bombers dominated the headlines in the buildup of Saturday night’s showdown.

As we all know, the Belgian could have arrived in the summer as a replacement for the Serbian in Turin had the proposed exchange deal between the Bianconeri and Chelsea materialized.

Therefore, both men had a point to prove this weekend. But while Lukaku had an off night, Vlahovic was instrumental in his side’s 1-0 win.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic surely won the duel against Lukaku, and the statistics prove as much.

The Juventus star prevailed in six out of nine duels against Giallorossi defenders. For his part, the Belgian recorded three out of seven duels.

While Lukaku registered more passes (18 to 10), it is more in line with his style of play, as the source explains.

In terms of shots, Dusan was obviously the most active with one shot on target, three off target and one blocked. As for Big Rom, he could only forge one shot off target.

Nevertheless, the most important contribution for Vlahovic was providing a sublime assist for Adrien Rabiot’s winner.

The Serbian picked up his teammate with a sensational backheel that put his teammate in front of goal.