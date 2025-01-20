MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jules Kounde during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus have already secured the services of Randal Kolo Muani, but they haven’t been able to register him due to a technicality.

The Serie A giants have been in dire need of attacking reinforcement, as Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to work overtime while Arkadiusz Milik is nursing an injury since June. And with the Serbian now struggling for form and condition, Nico Gonzalez is being deployed in an unconventional role as a striker.

Therefore, striking an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Kolo Muani was a sigh of relief for Thiago Motta and the technical staff.

The 26-year-old has been exiled from Luis Enrique’s squad in recent weeks, and the Ligue 1 champions were keen to send him away, perhaps even too hastily, taking little heed to the newly implemented FIFA regulations.

This season, the clubs are only allowed to have six players simultaneously out on loan, unlike last season when the rules allowed up to seven. Hence, PSG initially thought they had a spot available on that list, only for this bureaucratic hurdle to hamper the operation at the eleventh hour.

Therefore, Kolo Muani has already signed his Juventus contract after passing his medical, but the parties are waiting for the French giants to free up a loan spot so the player can be registered in Turin.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, PSG are looking to solve the issue with the help of West Ham United who have Carlos Soler on loan. The Parisians are hoping that the Hammers would buy the Spanish midfielder on a permanent basis so they would be able to chop him off the loanees list.

However, the issue with Soler is that the East Londoners is that Soler’s compatriot Julen Lopetegui has been sacked, while his replacement Graham Potter might not be keen on maintaining the 28-year-old.