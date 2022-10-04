Angel di Maria could be back in the Juventus lineup for the game against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League this midweek, after sitting out the match against Bologna through suspension.

The Argentinian is a key player for the club, and his move to Turin has largely been a success.

Juve relies on him to deliver in their attack, and he should return to the team for the game against Haifa, but that could force Max Allegri to alter his formation again.

The Bianconeri gaffer fielded a 4-4-2 formation in the win against Bologna, and they successfully deployed it.

But he has also played 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 formations in this campaign, handing out different roles to specific players in his squad.

He might want to tinker with his formation again, and the return of Di Maria will influence which one he deploys.

Il Bianconero reveals where to field the former PSG man will play an important role in the eventual formation that the team uses.

He could be played wide in a 4-3-3 formation or as a supporting striker in a 3-5-2.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a key player for us, and the attacker should start all our games if he is fit.

However, the manager knows best, and we trust him to field the best players for every game.

Di Maria has rested very well, and we expect him to shine if he plays in the game.