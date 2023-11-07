On Sunday, Juventus overcame a tough challenge in Florence and returned home with an important victory. Fabio Miretti’s maiden Serie A goal was worth three points.

However, stand-in captain Adrien Rabiot collected his fifth booking of the season, earning himself a one-match suspension.

The 28-year-old will miss the club’s home encounter against Cagliari on Saturday. He’ll return to action after the international break for the biggest showdown of the season against Inter.

But in the meantime, how will Max Allegri cope without his trusted pupil?

According to Tuttosport, Weston McKennie could return to his natural role as a midfielder alongside Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

The American has been deployed as a right wingback on several occasions this season, including the previous match against Fiorentina.

In this case, Andrea Cambiaso will take the right flank. The Italian originally plays on the left, but is versatile enough to cope on either side. With Timothy Weah injured, the former Genoa man might be the most natural candidate for the role.

Nevertheless, the alternative option would see Allegri maintaining McKennie on the right wing and thrusting Cambiaso in midfield, as was the case in the second half against Fiorentina.

The Turin-based newspaper also mentions a final option, although it remains theoretical at this point. The source suggests playing Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as a deep-lying playmaker and replacing Rabiot with Locatelli in the box-to-box role.

But with the young Italian yet to earn any minutes this season, it remains an unlikely solution.