Juventus have clearly done its due diligence in the transfer market. In the same way, there is betting software for bookies; there is also software used by football clubs to identify the players that best fit their system, and that has become clear this summer with some of the business that Juventus has done.

Juve now boasts one of the most formidable attacking units in Italian football after strengthening their squad with the late additions of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda before the international break. These signings came on top of earlier business that had already transformed the attacking department, setting up the Bianconeri for what could be a highly competitive season.

Earlier in the summer, Juventus secured the signing of Jonathan David, while plans had been in place to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic. However, no club managed to complete a deal for the Serbian striker before the transfer window closed. As a result, he remains in Turin and has impressed with his performances since pre-season, potentially putting himself in line for a contract extension.

Arkadiusz Milik, often overlooked due to injury struggles, continues to be part of the squad and could play a role this season once fully fit. Meanwhile, Francisco Conceição returned to the club after his loan spell, having made personal sacrifices to ensure his move back to Turin. Juventus also successfully retained Kenan Yildiz despite reported interest from several major European sides, underlining their intent to protect their most promising talents.

On paper, the club now possesses one of the most talented attacking rosters in Serie A. This depth is one of the reasons many consider Juventus among the favourites to challenge for the Scudetto this term. The team has started the season strongly and has already shown signs of utilising its attacking power effectively.

What Igor Tudor must do

The final day signings of Openda and Zhegrova provide coach Igor Tudor with further tactical flexibility and competition for places. Both players arrive from top-level football backgrounds, accustomed to regular game time, and will expect to feature prominently rather than occupy a place on the bench. Their arrival will naturally heighten competition, a factor that should drive improvement across the squad.

Tudor’s challenge now lies in managing these resources wisely. The coach must identify the most effective combinations and ensure that his attacking stars are used in a way that maximises their impact. He has already succeeded in integrating Yildiz and Conceição into his system, and similar adaptability will be required to accommodate the new arrivals. Should a new tactical shape better suit their strengths, Tudor may need to consider adjustments to maintain balance and consistency.

Juventus’s campaign has begun well, but with a long season ahead, seamless integration of their new signings will be vital. If Tudor can harness the full potential of this strengthened attack, Juventus could translate their early promise into silverware.