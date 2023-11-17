Juventus could face the upcoming match against Inter Milan without the services of midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who has been a key player for the team in the current campaign. Despite having other talented midfielders, Locatelli’s injury is casting doubt on his availability for the match.

If Locatelli is unable to play, Juventus is reportedly considering changes to their system. According to a report on Il Bianconero, Adrien Rabiot is likely to be fielded in the holding midfield role. While Rabiot is primarily a central midfielder, his experience is seen as an asset that could prove effective in this role.

The report also suggests that either Samuel Iling-Junior or Andrea Cambiaso could be brought into central midfield alongside Weston McKennie. Additionally, Timothy Weah is expected to return to the right-wing position for the match. Juventus appears to be exploring various options to adapt to Locatelli’s potential absence and maintain a strong lineup against Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is a key cog in the wheel at the Allianz Stadium, but we expect the midfielder to quickly be replaced by the club if he does not recover to play.

Other players should take this chance and shine for the team in an important game.