Juventus is reportedly poised to secure the signing of Romelu Lukaku, a move that might transpire even if they do not manage to offload Dusan Vlahovic. This development is surprising and raises intriguing questions about how the team will manage their attacking options within the framework of their preferred starting XI.

Max Allegri has favoured a 3-5-2 formation, a tactical approach that requires only two strikers to occupy the forward positions. However, the addition of Lukaku would introduce a total of four strikers into the equation, along with the consideration of Federico Chiesa, who is averse to playing as a wing-back. This abundance of options for two roles implies that at least two players will face challenges in securing playing time. Balancing these assets is an intricate puzzle that Allegri and the team management need to address.

The decision to pursue Lukaku despite not offloading Vlahovic appears puzzling, particularly given the prior acquisition of Arkadiusz Milik and the presence of Moise Kean as an option. The difficulty of accommodating four strikers and Chiesa within a formation designed for two attacking roles presents a tangible challenge for the Bianconeri.

While the transfer window remains open, the club retains the opportunity to make strategic decisions to streamline its squad, a step that would be prudent for maintaining team balance. Should Juventus be resolute in their pursuit of Lukaku, they might consider redirecting their efforts towards offloading Milik or Kean, potentially through a loan or sale.

The reality is that Milik and Kean might struggle for playing time should Lukaku be added to the roster. In this context, it might be prudent to explore options that alleviate the wage burden associated with retaining these players, while also ensuring the squad’s competitiveness.

An alternative approach could involve reconsidering the pursuit of Lukaku and placing trust in Vlahovic, supported by the other strikers at the club. Although Vlahovic faced challenges in the previous season, his potential to excel remains undiminished, contingent on his recovery from fitness setbacks. With Chiesa providing support from behind, Vlahovic could potentially flourish with a more proactive attacking strategy, focusing on penetrating the opponents’ defences rather than relying heavily on counter-attacks.

The absolute bottom line is that if Juve wants to lift the Scudetto and qualify for next season’s Champions League, then Allegri simply must get his team selections right and that starts with the front line.

In summary, Juventus faces a complex task in managing its array of attacking options within its tactical framework. The decision-making process will be pivotal in striking a balance between strengthening the squad and ensuring playing time for key contributors. Adapting their approach based on the evolving circumstances of the transfer window will be essential for the Bianconeri’s success in the upcoming season.