Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign in exactly two weeks when they host Como at the Allianz Stadium on August 19th.

This encounter will be Thiago Motta’s first official match in charge of the Bianconeri.

So how will the Italo-Brazilian line up his troops when the Serie A newcomers arrive in Turin?

TuttoJuve tries to envision the starting formation that will take the field, even though the transfer market remains wide open, and many changes could ensue between now and then.

Michele Di Gregorio will be making his Juventus debut in goal following his transfer from Monza. The Italian has inherited Wojciech Szczesny’s gloves, with the latter now heading to the exit door.

At the back, Juventus are still expected to sign Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the source tips four familiar faces to start in the shape of Danilo, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso.

Although the club is still desperate to sign Teun Koopmeiners and switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation, Motta will have several choices in the middle of the park, so he could opt for a 4-3-3 system that suits the players at his disposal.

The report tips Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz for starting roles, with Nicolo Fagioli as a backup option.

Finally, the attack almost picks itself due to the lack of options, at least before the arrival of reinforcement. Hence, Dusan Vlahovic should be flanked by Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus Expected XI (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram, Douglas Luiz; Weah, Vlahovic, Yildiz