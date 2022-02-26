How will Juventus line up against Empoli amidst injury crisis?

With eight first team players out of the squad, Juventus travel to Empoli with a depleted squad.

Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro are all out with injuries.

Therefore, Max Allegri has been left with very little room to maneuver, as his starting formation almost picks itself.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri will maintain their recently-adopted 4-3-3 lineup, even if it could easily switch to a 4-4-2 formation when defending.

Wojciech Szczesny should start in goal for his 200th Serie A appearance. The Pole will have Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci in front of him.

After serving as a center back against Villarreal in midweek, Danilo returns to the right flank, while Luca Pellegrini should start at left-back ahead of Mattia De Sciglio.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli will be the deep-lying playmaker, with Denis Zakaria to his right and Adrien Rabiot to his left.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the frontline with Alvaro Morata once against starting as a left winger. Juan Cuadrado will take the right wing role, but he should drop back to support the midfield, especially on the defensive phase.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata

Empoli Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Parisi; Zurkowski, Asllani, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Henderson, Pinamonti