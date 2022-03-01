How will Juventus line up against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia?

On Wednesday, Juventus take on Fiorentina away from home in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

But with nine injured players, the Bianconeri make the midweek trip to Florence with a depleted squad.

Denis Zakaria was the latest to join the absentee list that includes Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro and Weston McKennie. Moreover, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge are already ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will have very few choices to make, but still, he’ll have some decisions to make before kickoff.

While Dusan Vlahovic will steal all the headlines on what should be an electrifying return to the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata are competing for a spot by his side.

The young Italian ended his drought by scoring the opener against Empoli, while the Spaniard came off the bench to provide the assist for the third goal.

Juan Cuadrado should operate as a right winger, while Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot should also start in the absence of first team alternatives.

In defense, the club will monitor Leonardo Bonucci’s condition who sustained a slight knock in the weekend.

If the Euro 2020 hero fails to prove his fitness, Danilo will switch to the center back role alongside Matthijs de Ligt, with Mattia De Sciglio occupying the right flank and Luca Pellegrini on the left.