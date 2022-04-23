How will Juventus line up against Sassuolo on Monday?

On Monday, Juventus take on Sassuolo for the third time this season. While the first contest ended in heartbreaking last-gasp defeat for the Old Lady, Max Allegri’s men advanced at the expense of the Emilians in Coppa Italia Quarter Finals.

But unlike the previous two meetings, this one will take place at the Mapei Stadium. So how will the Bianconeri line up for the occasion.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation led by Dusan Vlahovic up front.

Wojciech Szczesny returns to goal after leaving his place for Mattia Perin in the Semi Finals of the cup last Wednesday against Fiorentina.

For his part, Danilo gets back to his original role as a right-back after serving as a holding midfielder in midweek. Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Luca Pellegrini should complete the backline. However, the source leaves a 40% chance for Leonardo Bonucci to start instead of his captain.

As the only two available options at the moment, Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot will start in the double pivot roles as the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Arthur and Weston McKennie remain on the treatment table.

Upfront, Paulo Dybala will line up behind Vlahovic, with Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi on the wings. However, the pink newspaper believes that Alvaro Morata has a 30% chance to play at the expense of the Italian.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini (Bonucci), Pellegrini; Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi (Morata); Vlahovic