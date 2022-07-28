How will Juventus line up for Serie A opener? The early probable formation

Although we’re still more than weeks away from the first Serie A kickoff, the speculations have already begun regarding Max Allegri’s starting formation.

Juventus will open their campaign on the 15th of August when they host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium, and will be hoping for a first day victory.

La Gazzetta dello Sport expects Allegri to maintain a 4-3-3 formation, but in the addition of some mandatory twists due to the many absentees.

The Bianconeri are still without Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge who suffered ACL injuries last season, while Paul Pogba has now joined them on the treatment table. Moreover, Adrien Rabiot and Moise Kean will be suspended against the Neroverdi.

Therefore, the source believes that Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line supported by Angel Di Maria on the right wing, while Juan Cuadrado will feature in an unusual role on the left flank. The manager has already tested the Colombian in this position against Barcelona.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli could act as box-to-box midfielder on left side, with Denis Zakaria on the right. This would push either Nicolò Fagioli or Nicolò Rovella to start in the Regista role.

The report doesn’t expect surprises at the back, with Gleison Bremer tipped to start alongside his compatriots Alex Sandro and Danilo as well as Leonardo Bonucci.

Nonetheless, the source admits that the starting formation will be affected by the market developments in the coming weeks. So the chances of seeing someone like Alvaro Morata or Leandro Paredes remain possible even if unlikely.

Juventus Possible XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Zakaria, Rovella/Fagioli, Locatelli; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Cuadrado