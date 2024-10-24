This Sunday, Inter and Juventus and lock horns at San Siro for the first Derby d’Italia of the season. However, Thiago Motta will have limited options at his disposal due to the growing number of injuries among his ranks.

In addition to long-term absentees Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik, the tactician will likely have to do without Teun Koopmeiners who’s still feeling the effects of a fractured rib and Nico Gonzalez who’s still out with a muscle injury.

Moreover, Douglas Luiz is unlikely to be risked despite avoiding an injury. The Brazilian picked up a slight knock during the warm-ups ahead of the Champions League contest against Stuttgart.

So how will Juventus line up against their blood rivals this weekend?

According to Tuttosport, Michele Di Gregorio will return in goal despite Mattia Perin’s superb heroics in the losing effort against Stuttgart.

For his part, Danilo emerged as the ultimate culprit on Tuesday, leaving his team with a man down following successive bookings, so he’s unlikely to get the nod against the Nerazzurri. Instead, Federico Gatti should reignite his partnership with Pierre Kalulu, while Nicolo Savona maintains his role at right-back and Andrea Cambiaso replaces Juan Cabal on the opposite side.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli should reclaim his spot in front of the defense following his decent cameo in Europe, thus dropping Nicolo Fagioli to the bench. Khephren Thuram could earn his third start in a row, while Weston McKennie features in a more advanced role due to Koopmeiners’ absence.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line as he remains the solitary option for the role in Milik’s continued absence. The Serbian will be supported by Sergio Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz on the wings.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic