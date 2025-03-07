Juventus faces Atalanta this weekend in a crucial must-win fixture, a game that the Bianconeri cannot afford to take lightly. This is a match that Juventus must be at their very best to win, as they go up against an Atalanta side that has become one of the most challenging teams to face in Serie A. Atalanta has shown they can compete with the best, and Juventus will need to be fully prepared for the tough test ahead.

The men in black and white are currently on a five-match winning streak in the league, and they will be eager to maintain their momentum. However, Atalanta will be relishing the opportunity to break Juventus’ winning run and make their own statement. With both teams having a strong squad and key players who can make a difference, this promises to be an exciting and hard-fought contest.

Juventus has dealt with various fitness issues throughout the season, and those concerns will continue into this match. The club will be without some of their key defenders, with Il Bianconero reporting that Lloyd Kelly is set to partner the returning Pierre Kalulu in defence. Additionally, Federico Gatti’s involvement is uncertain, and his best option may be a place on the bench. Renato Veiga has yet to train with the entire squad, further complicating the selection process for Juventus.

Despite these challenges, Juventus will need to call on their best players to step up and perform against a formidable Atalanta side. The game represents a significant test of their squad depth and ability to cope with injuries while maintaining their impressive form. With so much at stake, any player selected to start for Juventus will have to deliver a top-level performance, as they aim to secure all three points in a match that could have a crucial impact on their season.

In conclusion, Juventus faces a tough challenge this weekend against Atalanta. With a winning run to protect, Juventus must be fully focused and at their best to continue their impressive form and overcome one of the toughest sides in Serie A. While fitness issues have presented challenges, the Bianconeri will need their players to rise to the occasion and maintain their pursuit of success.