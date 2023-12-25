Juventus coach Max Allegri must decide between two options when it comes to replacing the suspended Andrea Cambiaso against Roma.

The 23-year-old has been mostly occupying the right wing in recent weeks, with Filip Kostic taking the opposite flank.

However, the former Genoa man picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Frosinone.

Thus, Cambiaso will have to serve a one-match ban, leaving Allegri with an important decision to make ahead of next weekend’s showdown against Roma.

According to JuventusNews24, two options have surfaced on the scene.

The first would be resorting to the services of Timothy Weah who was the main candidate for the right wingback slot at the start of the season.

The USMNT star found mild success early on, but then lost his starting spot, with Allegri opting for different options. He also sustained an injury that kept him out of action for a month or so.

The former Lille star has now returned to the pitch, making two appearances off the bench against Genoa and Frosinone.

As for the alternative option, Allegri can switch McKennie from the midfield to the right wing while introducing Fabio Miretti to the middle of the park.

The Texan has played as a wingback on several occasions this season. Even in the most recent fixtures, he and Cambiaso had been constantly alternating positions during the course of the match.

For his part, Miretti remains a second-choice midfielder in Allegri’s pecking order, as he has been filling in for McKennie and Adrien Rabiot whenever required.

The 20-year-old’s playing time improved this season, with Nicolo Fagioli out of of the equation due to a lengthy suspension.