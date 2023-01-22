How will Juventus replace Cherubini? All the internal and external possibilities

When former president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board resigned last November, sporting director Federico Cherubini was one of the few top officials who remained in place at Juventus.

But unfortunately for the 51-year-old, he was one of the directors who received bans in Friday’s court ruling in relations to the Plusvalenza case. Unless, he manages to overturn the sanction in his appeal, Cherubini won’t be able to hold a position in football for the next 16 months, leaving the club with a major gap to fill.

La Gazzetta dello Sport names the possible profiles who could replace Cherubini and his various duties at Juventus.

Following the departures of vice-president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, Cherubini has been the one addressing the press prior to the matches. With him gone as well, one between Marco Storari and Gianluca Pessotto could be promoted for this specific role.

On the other other, Juventus Next Gen sporting director Giovanni Manna could take immediate charge of the sporting department in the first team.

Moreover, new CEO Maurizio Scanavino could be handed more duties, but between now and the end of the season, he’ll be evaluating external options before appointing a new sporting director in the summer.

The main candidates for the role are Milan’s Ricky Massara, Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli and Sassuolo’s Giovanni Rossi.