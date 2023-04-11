While he’s been in the shadows for the majority of the campaign, Leandro Paredes has now hit the headlines but for all the wrong reasons.

The player has been frustrated and disappointed by his lack of playing, and the situation reached its climax on Monday when he engaged in a heated locker-room argument with Juventus manager Max Allegri.

Thus, the writing is now on the wall for the World Cup winner who’s destined to return to Paris Saint-Germain once his loan stint expires at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much in the morning.

So how will the Bianconeri replace the 28-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer market?

According to JuventusNews24, the club is considering two profiles. While they’re both young and Italian, one is an internal solution and the other is external.

Thus, Juventus could easily recognize Nicolò Rovella as a direct replacement for Paredes. The 21-year-old has been impressing in his loan stint at Monza, which should be enough to warrant a spot at Continassa next season.

However, the source understands that the club could alternatively pursue Davide Frattesi. The Sassuolo midfielder is a longtime Juventus target, but the competition for his signature could be fierce.

Juve FC say

Rovella and Frattesi might have some similarities, but we’re talking about two different types of midfielders. Rovella can interpret the Regista role, so he would be an ideal replacement for the disappointing Paredes.

On the other hand, Frattesi is a box-to-box midfielder who could perhaps replace Adrien Rabiot if the latter walks away at the end of the season.