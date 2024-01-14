In the 20th matchday of Serie A, Juventus will play at an unusual time slot, hosting Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

The extra days of rest would afford Max Allegri’s men additional time to recover their optimal conditions following Thursday’s Coppa Italia victory over Frosinone.

Nevertheless, the manager still has to come up with solutions to replace Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie who collected their fifth bookings of the season in Salerno.

With the Italian defender and the Texan midfielder serving a one-match ban, who will Allegri employ in their stead?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Adrien Rabiot could pull off a timely return to action.

The Frenchman missed the midweek cup fixture due to muscle fatigue but the pink newspaper expects him to rejoin his teammates for the Serie A contest against Sassuolo.

This would be a major boost for Allegri who is also counting on the return of Federico Chiesa.

The two extra days of rest could thus play a decisive role, helping the Juventus coach retrieve his two key players.

If he were to make it in time, Rabiot would join Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti in the middle of the park. The latter should maintain his role after an impressive showing against Frosinone.

As for the defense, the source tips Daniele Rugani to step up to the plate and replace Gatti, joining Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo in the three-man backline.

The Italian centre-back boasts an impressive record this season, with the club registering six wins and a draw in his seven appearances as a starter.