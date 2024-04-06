Andrea Cambiaso is enjoying a standout season at Juventus, drawing attention from several other clubs as a result.

The wingback, in his debut season at the club, has emerged as one of the key players for the Bianconeri.

Juventus has reaped the rewards of sending him out on loan to Bologna last season, and they are eager to retain him as part of their squad for the long term.

Cambiaso himself is relishing his time in Turin and appears keen to extend his stay with the club.

While there were previous rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, interest in his signature is now emerging from the Premier League.

Aston Villa has shown interest in the former Genoa player and could pursue a transfer for him at the end of the season. However, the question remains: Does Juventus intend to sell?

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus has no intentions of parting ways with Cambiaso. He is considered one of the untouchable players in the squad.

The club is not entertaining any offers for his signature and plans to continue with him in the future.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a revelation for us and it makes almost no sense for us to consider selling such an important player.