How will Juventus start the 2022/2023 season and can they win the Scudetto?

Juventus’ 2021/2022 campaign was poor, and it left their fans wanting more from their team.

The Bianconeri had brought Max Allegri back as their manager, and we expected the gaffer to do his magic and help them win a league title again.

However, the season didn’t go well as they couldn’t recover from a poor start to the term.

Juve reached the final of the Italian Cup, but they lost it to Inter Milan just like they had done in the Super Cup final.

The Bianconeri know they must do better this year, and they have bolstered Max Allegri’s squad with some of the finest players they can get.

However, their preseason preparation has not been the best by any standard and it doesn’t look too good on paper.

There are only a few more days left before Juve begins the new league season by hosting Sassuolo.

The Black and Greens are one of the technically gifted sides in the league, and they always cause Juve problems.

However, the Bianconeri has maintained dominance over them for some time, and we expect them to win the match.

Sassuolo earned a surprising win at the Allianz Stadium on their last visit, but Juve avenged that loss by beating them twice afterwards in the Italian Cup and the reverse of the league fixture.

The Bianconeri will beat them in this opening game of the season.

After facing the Black and Greens, Juve travels to Sampdoria for their second league game of the season, and that is another winnable game.

La Samp has been struggling for much of the last few seasons, and they will want to change that this year.

However, they have not done an impressive piece of business that makes them a favourite to finish inside a European spot.

While they will test Juve, the games against the Bianconeri are always tough for them.

Juve last suffered a defeat to La Samp in 2019, and they have won the last seven games between them since.

It will not be an easy match because the season is just beginning, but Juve will earn all the points from the fixture.

After these two games, Max Allegri’s men will welcome Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

That match will also see Paulo Dybala make a quick return to the Allianz Stadium.

Roma has strengthened their squad with some very fine players in this transfer window, and they will fancy their chances against Juve in that match.

However, the Bianconeri know how to beat them, and Allegri’s men will be up for a proper fight that should earn them the three points.

