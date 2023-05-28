How will Pioli’s Milan line up against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium?

This evening, Milan will be looking to secure their mathematical qualification for next season’s edition of the Champions League when they take on Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

The Rossoneri have already received valuable gifts on Saturday, with Roma and Atalanta losing to Fiorentina and Inter respectively. Therefore, a point in Turin would suffice.

As we reported earlier, Max Allegri with either opt for a conservative 3-5-2 or a more attacking 3-4-3 this evening. But how will Stefano Pioli line up his men?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan will maintain their usual 4-2-3-1 formation spearheaded by Olivier Giroud.

Mike Maignan will start between the sticks, with Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw taking the centre-back roles. Nonetheless, the source leaves a 30% chance for the experienced Simon Kjaer to start instead of the young German.

As usual, club captain Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez will operate in the fullback roles, while Rade Krunic joins Sandro Tonali in the double pivot.

Finally, Brahim Diaz will play between the lines, with Junior Messias and Rafael Leao unleashed on the wings. However, the pink newspaper gives Alexis Saelemaekers a 40% chance of usurping Messias on the right wing.

Milan Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw (Kjaer), Tomori Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Messias (Saelemaekers), Diaz, Leao; Giroud