How will the depleted Juventus line up against PSG?

At this point, Juventus fans simply want to put the abysmal Champions League campaign behind them and focus on other matters.

Yet, the Italians still have one fixture to contend before bowing out of the competition, and we can only hope that Leo Messi and company don’t pile more misery upon us.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he’ll have to do with an extremely depleted squad, as twelve players are unavailable either due to injury or suspension.

So how will the Bianconeri line up for the match that will decide whether they make it to the Europa League knockout stages or exit European competitions altogether?

According to ilBianconero, Mattia Perin could return to the starting formation for the first time in a while.

The Italian custodian served admirably at the start of the season when Wojciech Szczesny was out with an injury. The club recognized him as the MVP of September.

Leonardo Bonucci should also return to to lead the back-three in Danilo’s absence. Federico Gatti and Alex Sandro could be the ones to join him.

Following his exploits against Lecce, Nicolò Fagioli could earn his first start of the season. He should join Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic remain natural options on the wings, while Moise Kean and Arek Milik lead the line.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Fagioli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean