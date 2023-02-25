How will Torino line up in the Derby against Juventus?

This Tuesday, Juventus and Torino will clash heads for the second Derby della Mole of the season. In their previous meeting, Dusan Vlahovic scored the solitary goal to give the Old Lady a morale-boosting victory.

Therefore, the Granata will be looking to repay the favor by beating Massimiliano Allegri’s men on their own turf. But how will Ivan Juric line up his troops?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Torino will maintain their 3-4-2-1 shape for their Allianz Stadium visit, with Antonio Sanabria spearheading the formation.

In the absence of Nikola Vlasic, the source expects Aleksei Miranchuk and Nemanja Radonjic to play behind the centre forward.

In the middle of the park, Ivan Ilic should start alongside Michel Adopo in the double pivot, while Wilfried Singo and Mergim Vojvoda take the flanks, as Ola Aina will be serving a one-match ban.

Finally, the three-man defense should feature Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs and Alessandro Buongiorno, who will lineup in front of Toro’s gigantic goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Despite the 15-point penalty, Juventus are currently in 7th place, one point ahead of Torino in the Serie A standings.

Torino Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji; Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ilic, Adopo, Vojvoda; Miranchuck, Radonjic; Sanabria