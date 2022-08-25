In recent hours, Juventus have registered a significant breakthrough in the negotiations to sign Arkadiusz Milik. After abandoning their pursuit of Memphis Depay due to his excessive wage demands, the Pole became the clear favorite.

Moreover, the management is also making progress in the hunt for a new midfielder, with Leandro Paredes supposedly on his way to the Allianz Stadium.

So with Milik and Paredes added to the fold, how would Juventus lineup?

According to JuventusNews24, Max Allegri would maintain a 4-3-3 formation with some tweaks in the lineup.

While the defense would remain intact, the midfield will witness the most noticeable changes. In Paredes, Allegri would finally have a genuine deep-lying playmaker, relieving Manuel Locatelli of his Regista duties.

Nonetheless, the Euro 2020 winner would maintain his starting berth, but instead, he’ll act as a box-to-box midfielder, alongside the currently-injured Paul Pogba.

Upfront, Milik should serve as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic. Yet, the manager could still deploy them side-by-side on certain occasions, especially when seeking more bodies in the opposition’s penalty box.

The source naturally expects Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa to be the first choice wingers, although both of them are unavailable at this point. Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic are their current replacements.

Juventus Projected XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Paredes, Pogba; Di Maria, Vlahovic (Milik), Chiesa