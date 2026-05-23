Juventus have been handed a significant fitness setback ahead of their final match against Torino this weekend, with key attacker Kenan Yildiz ruled out due to injury. The forward, who has been one of the most influential players for the Bianconeri this season, will not feature again in the current campaign as he continues his recovery.

His absence comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Juventus preparing for a decisive fixture that could shape their final league position. The injury is a major disappointment for the club, especially given Yildiz’s importance in recent matches under manager Luciano Spalletti.

Fitness setback for Juventus

The latest reports indicate that Yildiz has failed to recover in time after missing training sessions earlier in the week. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the player was initially expected to overcome the issue, but medical assessments confirmed that he would not be available for selection.

The setback has forced Juventus to rethink their attacking options ahead of the Turin derby, with Spalletti now required to adjust his tactical plans. Yildiz’s influence in the final third has been a key feature of Juventus’ play this season, making his absence particularly damaging for the team’s attacking balance and creativity.

Implications for final match of season

With the squad now preparing for a high-intensity encounter, Juventus will need other players to step up in order to secure a positive result against local rivals Torino. The team understands the importance of finishing the season strongly, particularly in what has been a challenging campaign overall.

Yildiz is now expected to focus on recovery with an eye on international duty, as he aims to regain full fitness in time to represent the Turkiye national football team at the upcoming World Cup. His rehabilitation will be carefully managed to ensure he returns without risk of further injury.

Juventus remain determined to end the season on a positive note despite the setback, with Spalletti urging his players to deliver a strong collective performance in the absence of one of their most important attacking talents.