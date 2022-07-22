“Huge experience,” Gatti opens up on his start to life at Juventus.

Federico Gatti is one of several players who are new to Juventus and he has been enjoying the first few days of his time as a Bianconeri player.

The defender joined them in the January transfer window, but they allowed him to remain at Frosinone on loan for the rest of last season.

He even earned his Italian national team debut before joining Juve properly, and he is now hoping to fight for a starting spot on the team.

Juve has lost Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini in this transfer window. He and the other new signing Gleison Bremer will hope they can form the club’s new-look defence.

The Azzurri star spoke about his first few days with his teammates and admitted it is a new experience for him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “This is a huge experience, since the first day I am here. I learn something new every day, it is fundamental for my growth. Now we will have the first matches, I was looking forward also because we face very strong teams”

Juve FC Says

Gatti is highly rated in Italian football and he has a chance of a lifetime to prove his worth to everyone that has heard about him.

Juve saw his talents and they believe he can get better than he is now, which is why they brought him in.

If he does well, he might be the long-term replacement for Chiellini on the team.