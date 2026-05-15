Fabrizio Ravanelli regrets leaving Juventus when he did and has warned Dusan Vlahovic not to repeat the same decision he made three decades ago. He believes the striker should carefully consider his future as uncertainty continues over his contract situation and long-term plans at the club.

DV9 will be out of contract at the end of next month and has kept open the possibility of staying at Juventus or leaving, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona showing strong interest in securing his signature. Talks between Juventus and his representatives have taken place on several occasions, yet no agreement over a new contract has been reached, although the club remain hopeful that a solution can still be found.

Juventus contract situation and ongoing uncertainty

His injury problems have contributed to a difficult situation for the club, who remain uncertain about how to proceed with his future. Despite this, Vlahovic has signalled openness to remaining in Turin if suitable terms can be agreed, keeping discussions alive between both parties.

Juventus continue to weigh their options carefully as they consider both his fitness record and his importance to the squad. The situation remains unresolved, but there is still a sense within the club that an agreement could be reached before the contract expires.

Ravanelli reflects on his own departure from Turin

Ravanelli left Juventus after winning the Champions League in 1996 to join Middlesbrough in the Premier League. Although he experienced a new challenge in England, he never matched the same level of success he achieved in Turin, and later came to view the decision as a significant regret in his career.

It is a decision he has often reflected on and one he would not repeat if given the chance. He stated via Calciomercato:

“I made the huge mistake of leaving Juve after some winning years. If I went back, I’d never do it. I advise Vlahovic to stay; leaving was one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”