Hugo Ekitike linked with a move to Juventus as he prepares to leave PSG

Juventus has emerged as a potential destination for Hugo Ekitike, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after spending a season on loan from Reims.

While PSG has an obligation to exercise their option to make Ekitike’s loan move permanent, there are doubts surrounding his future following an average loan spell at the club.

Although PSG is interested in retaining the young talent, Ekitike has attracted attention from various clubs across Europe.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is among the clubs expressing a keen interest in acquiring his services, alongside their pursuit of other targets such as Gianluca Scamacca.

The exact number of forwards that Juventus intends to add to their squad in this transfer window remains uncertain, but a potential move for Ekitike could materialise before the window closes.

Juve FC Says

At 21, Ekitike is already one of the finest talents in France and we will be smart to add him to our squad.

The attacker has so much room for improvement and Max Allegri is now happy to work with young players.

However, it would be difficult to convince him to leave Paris for Turin and signing him when we have not sold Dusan Vlahovic is not a good decision.

They are both similar players and one will struggle to play as often as he would like.