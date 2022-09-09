Hugo Lloris comments on Pogba’s World Cup chances

France national team captain Hugo Lloris has admitted Paul Pogba is now very likely to miss the World Cup.

Les Bleus are defending champions, and they would be keen to retain their crown in Qatar this year.

The Juventus midfielder was an important player as they won the competition in 2018, and he has remained a solid member of the team.

However, he injured his knee in preseason for the Bianconeri last month.

He delayed undergoing surgery, hoping an alternative treatment method will fix the problem and make him avoid a long spell on the sidelines.

However, that worsened the injury, and he has now undergone surgery to fix it.

The midfielder remains one key player that Juve and France need to return to the pitch, but Lloris is not optimistic about seeing him at the World Cup.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “The chances to see him at the World Cup are reduced.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is an important signing for us, and we have missed watching him on the pitch.

The midfielder did a good job during his first spell at the club, and that is why we have brought him back.

He should get his swagger back at the Allianz Stadium after a poor spell at Manchester United, but we need him on the pitch to see what he can do.