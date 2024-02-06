Juventus loaned-out defender Dean Huijsen weighs in on his Roma experience after grabbing his first Serie A goal.

The 18-year-old entered the pitch early in the second half as a replacement for Diego Llorente and marked the occasion by scoring the Giallorossi’s fourth goal in the 4-0 hammering of Cagliari.

This was the teenager’s first goal for the club as well as his maiden strike in the Italian top flight.

It will certainly serve as a timely boost following a tough week that saw the defender axed from the club’s Europa League squad.

Huijsen joined Roma on a dry loan with Jose Mourinho being a keen admirer. However, the Special One was sacked shortly after the Dutchman’s arrival in the capital, with Daniele De Rossi appointed as a replacement.

Therefore, Huijsen admits that the recent change in the technical staff was particularly tough on him, but ensures that’s he now finding his feet under the guidance of the newly-appointed manager.

“I’m very happy with the goal. Roma gave me a warm welcome straight from the start and I feel very comfortable here,” said the Juventus-owned defender in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“The stadium is very beautiful and playing in front of 60,000 people is always exciting.

“At the beginning, it was a bit difficult for me when Mourinho left because he was the one who wanted me here.

“But with De Rossi, I feel good and he helps me a lot. I am happy with our relationship.

Huijsen proclaims that he’s capable of playing in a three-man defense or four-man backline, while also expressing his happiness for his friend Kenan Yildiz who’s making a great impact in Turin.

“I Just want to play. I’m fine with both three or four-at-the-back systems.

“I saw the Derby d’Italia on TV. It was a good match. I’m happy with the path Kenan is taking because we are great friends.”