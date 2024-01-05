AS Roma is close to signing Dean Huijsen on loan for the rest of this season from Juventus.

The Dutch youngster was very close to moving to Frosinone this month, but Roma showed an interest.

Juve was reluctant to allow him to move to a rival, but the defender wanted the move and was eager to work with Jose Mourinho.

He is now set to continue the season in Rome, with a report on Il Bianconero revealing Juve has reluctantly agreed to send him on loan to Roma.

Before he leaves, he has agreed to a new deal until 2028, which protects his value for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been one of our finest youngsters over the years, and we are not so surprised that he is wanted by Roma.

Hopefully, he will perform in training and get chances to play for them, which will aid his development.

If the Dutchman becomes a regular in a top club like Roma, it will be difficult for us to keep him on the bench when he returns.

However, his new long-term deal protects us from losing him cheaply, and we can be sure he will earn us a good fee if he decides to leave the club at the end of this season.