Dean Huijsen would like to carve himself an important role at Juventus next season, while Roma are determined to maintain his services.

The 18-year-old has been one of the most promising young jewels at Continassa in the past few years.

This season, he earned a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team but only made a single cameo appearance.

Therefore, the club decided to send him on loan to Roma in January, where he instantly left his mark.

Although his arrival in the Italian capital was based on Jose Mourinho’s request, the Dutchman has also managed to convince the newly-appointed Daniele De Rossi.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Roma manager is eager to keep Huijsen at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Giallorossi are hoping to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years, which would yield the necessary funds to complete the operation.

The capital side doesn’t possess an option to buy the young defender, therefore, they would have to negotiate a deal with Juventus.

As for Huijsen, the source notes the player’s will to return to Turin and establish himself as an important member of the first team.

However, the teenager doesn’t plan to serve as a 5th or 6th choice defender when he can play a more integral role, either at Roma or elsewhere.

After all, the Spain U21 international doesn’t lack suitors, with the likes of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on the situation.

The source believes Juventus would request at least 30 million euros to part ways with the defender.