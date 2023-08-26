Dean Huijsen is set to become the latest Juventus youngster to earn a place in their first team as Max Allegri continues to hand chances to the club’s best men in the Next Gen team.

The first-team coaches have watched the Dutchman for some time and Allegri believes he is now ready to play.

Juve watched him during pre-season and he is one of the few Next Gen men who deserve first-team chances,

The Bianconeri handed a debut to Kenan Yildiz in their first game of the season against Udinese and Il Bianconero reveals the Bologna game could be Huijsen’s time to shine.

The Dutchman may not start the game, but Allegri trusts him enough to hand him a chance in the second half.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has earned a lot of positive praise in the last few seasons and is one player who will play first-team football soon.

Handing him a chance against Bologna will boost his confidence and ensure that he works harder for even more chances.

It will also inspire other youth players at the club to give their very best to the team, knowing that they could be considered to play for the senior side if they do so.