Dean Huijsen had been optimistic about receiving ample playing time for the Juventus senior team in the current campaign. The Dutch talent has established himself as a standout player in the Next Gen squad and earned a promotion to the first team during the preseason.

Despite putting in his best efforts during the training camp, Huijsen had yet to make appearances for the senior side this season. This situation arose because there were limited opportunities to field new players, given Juventus’ absence from European competition.

However, Huijsen’s prospects are set to change in the coming weeks following the confirmation of Alex Sandro’s injury. The Brazilian left-back will be sidelined for several weeks, necessitating a replacement. With only Daniele Rugani available as a substitute, Juventus will now look to Huijsen to step up.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, this injury to Sandro has elevated Huijsen’s position in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, making it likely that he will finally get his chances to shine for the senior team.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen knows he has to wait patiently for his time and has so much time to do that waiting.

However, he could get playing chances soon and has to intensify his efforts in training and ensure he is always prepared for the opportunity to come.

When it does, he should take it and do well for the club to show why he remains a fantastic youngster.