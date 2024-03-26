Juventus defender Dean Huijsen had the chance to play for certain Spanish clubs, having grown up in Spain, but he chose to move to Juventus instead.

The defender is currently on loan at AS Roma, another club he joined, to the surprise of Juventus.

His career has been characterised by making brave decisions, and Juventus fans are well aware of this after he opted to move to Roma in January, rather than pursue a more comfortable transfer to Frosinone.

He also recently chose to represent Spain over the Netherlands, a decision that could have been difficult for other youngsters.

Speaking about his move to Juve and Serie A over one of the top La Liga clubs, he tells Tuttosport:

“At the time, I thought that Italy would give me more to learn. I already had quality with the ball at my feet, but I had to improve in duels with attackers, in clashes, in tactics. And the Serie A is really giving me these things to make me a better player, even though I still have a lot to learn .”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has continued to demonstrate that he is a brave boy and that is a recipe for success for every player.

As he continues to bet on himself, he will take on bigger challenges that will help him improve.