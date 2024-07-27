Dean Huijsen has all but confirmed that he is leaving Juventus after posting a farewell message to the Bianconeri.

The youngster has been with Juve since 2021 when they signed him from Málaga, and he has delivered some of the best performances by any player in the Juventus youth system over the years.

He was promoted to the first team last season and loaned to AS Roma in the second half of the term.

It was a bold decision, yet he found favour under José Mourinho, which caught the eye of several clubs.

Juve could have given him a chance in their first team this season, but the Bianconeri want to focus more on experienced players and have opted to sell him.

Bournemouth has won the race for his signature, and the defender insists he wanted to play for Juve and will remain thankful to the Bianconeri.

He wrote on Instagram:

“I arrived at Vinovo at 16 with a heart full of hope, emotion, and the dream of wearing the first team shirt one day. I’ve known a great club with fantastic people who helped me in my path and I will forever be thankful for what they’ve given me.

“Thanks to all the fans who believed in me. I wanted to show even more of my ability while playing at the Allianz Stadium, but your passion and love for this team still pushed me always to give my best.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is one of the finest youngsters we have had in the last four years, and it feels good to have been a part of his journey.