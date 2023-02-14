Huijsen’s father sets high objectives and reveals old interest from Real and Barcelona

Luckily for Juventus, the youth sector is packed with a plethora of starlets who are eager to make an impression and carving themselves an important role at the club.

For his part, Dean Huijsen has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Turin despite his tender age.

The young Dutchman will only turn turn 18 next April, but has already earned a couple of promotions following his arrival to Continassa in 2021.

The former Malaga player initially joined the Juventus U17 squad upon his arrival to the club. Last summer, he became a member of Paolo Montero’s Primavera squad (U19), but this stint proved to be a short one, as he rapidly gained a promotion to Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen in January.

In a recent interview, Huijsen’s father cherishes his son’s experience at Juventus, describing Italy as the ideal place for a young defender to grow. He also insists that the main goal remains reaching the senior team.

“We live in Vinovo, near the Academy. I never miss a match. Afterwards, we talk and analyze every performance,” said Donny Huijsen in an interview with La Casa di C via TuttoJuve.

“When we were in Malaga, Real Madrid and Barcelona both wanted him amongst others. But Juventus were the more determined.

“He’s a central defender and Italy is the best school for him to grow. Juventus in particular.

“He has learned a lot and we are convinced it was the best decision he could have made. In Spain he wouldn’t have developed in the same manner.

“He’s very happy, he’s learning a lot and wants to grow further. His goal is to improve every week and take all the necessary steps to reach the first team.

“The dream is to see him with the senior squad. He will do everything possible to achieve this goal.

“He has confidence and blessed with an excellent technique and is also willing to learn.

“His role models are his compatriots Matthijs De Ligt and Virgil Van Dijk, as well as Sergio Ramos.”