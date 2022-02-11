Humble Vlahovic says he wants to reach the level of his teammates

Dusan Vlahovic has only just joined a top club after his January move, but the Serbian is one of the best strikers in the world.

He had been in stunning form at Fiorentina, which earned him a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Considering that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with a move for him, you cannot say he is not a top-class player.

Despite his small achievements and playing for a club like Juve, the striker remains humble.

In a recent interview, he discussed his connection with fellow Juve attackers, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

He then said both players are far ahead of him in their careers and have achieved what he hasn’t.

What he wants to do now is to learn from them and become as good as possible.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I am satisfied. I’m still at the beginning and as I told my teammates and the coach, it’s an honor for me to play with this team and help my teammates.

“There is a fantastic understanding with Dybala and Morata. They are two great champions who have won a lot in their careers. I am still young and I have to try to reach their numbers.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has the right attitude to his football career and that will serve him well in the long term.

Although we all know what he can do, he is not trying to get ahead of himself or believe all the hype around him.

On his current form, he might be better than Morata and Dybala, but these comments show he is focused on getting better personally and he respects them for what they have achieved in the game.