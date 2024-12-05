Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon recalls the exceptional summer of 2006 when he returned to Turin as a celebrated World Cup hero, only to find himself in Serie B.

The club was relegated to Serie B under controversial circumstances following a swift trial with accusations including match-fixing (although it was never proven) and having special ties with referees.

This was followed by a large exodus of stars, with the likes of Fabio Cannavaro, Lilian Thuram and Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving for greener pastures.

Nevertheless, a group of loyalists refused to leave the Old Lady behind in her darkest hour. So despite being the consensus best goalkeeper in the world at the time, Buffon decided to stay at Juventus and play his football in Serie B alongside fellow World Cup winners Alessandro Del Piero and Mauro Camoranesi, in addition to club icons Pavel Nedved and David Trezeguet.

The former Parma custodian insists that he and his teammates won the two revoked titles with merit as they were the strongest on the pitch.

“I have always concentrated on what the pitch proved. I experienced those campaigns that were the subject of discussion as a protagonist and with my teammates,we were the team to beat,” said the iconic goalkeeper in his interview with Juventibus via Calciomercato.

“I still have those medals, I smile when I see them. I know what happened on the pitch and who deserved it and who was the better side.

“For me, it was a humiliation, to be called into question. You can say anything about me, sometimes I do extraordinary things, but some things cannot be up for discussion. Those facts hurt me, I felt humiliated and exploited by a justice system that didn’t want to do justice but only to gratuitously smear.”

Buffon insists he doesn’t regret his decision to stay at the club.

“Serie B was a very special and beautiful experience, one of the reasons that made me make a choice that influenced my career. I was 28 years old, it was the best time for a professional goalkeeper, I did it because I felt it was the right choice and that looking at myself in the mirror I would have respected myself.

“I understood that Juve needed me, and so it was a pleasure. I said to [former sporting director Alessio] Secco, if you want I’ll stay and you can take 15% of my salary away from me. We had to clear up any misunderstandings. I don’t care about the money, I’m doing it for the people, because I think it’s right. I’ll show you with facts that the gratitude is there.”

The former PSG also identified Carlos Tevez as the one player who evoked special emotion.

“Watching Carlitos play excited me like only few others do, it has nothing to do with being good players or champions, it’s about how much you impact the team with your demeanor. It’s the things that don’t show that count.

“He used to make runs that might have seemed stupid but for his teammates, it was a signal, a jolt that galvanized everyone.”