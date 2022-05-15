Milenkovic
Hunt for Chiellini’s replacement has begun with two names mentioned

May 15, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Juventus will see the end of one of the most successful careers in the club’s history when Giorgio Chiellini leaves the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

The defender has been with the Bianconeri since 2004, and he has won several trophies with them.

The club handed him a two-year deal at the start of this campaign, but he would leave a year early, and they are now looking at how to replace the former AS Roma defender.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have already identified two players that can fill the void his departure will leave behind.

The report claims Juve has their eyes on Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

Both defenders are young and are doing well at their present clubs. They are a perfect match for the profile of player the Bianconeri have been signing recently.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has done well at Fiorentina, and he is probably the easiest target we can sign as he has just a season left on his current deal.

Because he has a lot of experience playing in Serie A, including against Juventus, he is probably more suited for the job.

But Gabriel can still learn, and he has proven his quality in a tough competition like the Premier League.

