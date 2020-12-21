“I absolutely want to become as strong as he is” Kulusevski points to Premier League star as inspiration

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed his admiration for Premier League star, Kevin De Bruyne, adding that he would love to be as strong as the Belgian.

De Bruyne has helped make Manchester City one of the biggest teams in Europe and he is their driving force from midfield.

The former Chelsea flop made 20 Premier League assists for the Citizens last season and he has continued to be the engine room of their team.

Kulusevski, on the other hand, only joined Juventus this season and the Swede has been trusted by Andrea Pirlo to support his team’s attack.

He is just 20 and still has many years to become a top player like De Bruyne.

He has been compared with the Belgian nevertheless, but he thinks that he still has some way to go especially with regards to his strength.

He said that De Bruyne is a role model and praised the midfielder for being everywhere, scoring goals as well as providing assists.

When he was asked if he likes to be compared with City’s De Bruyne, he replied to DAZN via Football Italia: “De Bruyne is a very strong player, I absolutely want to become as strong as he is. He is everywhere, he starts deep, he scores and provides assists. I look at him and many others, he is a role model.”