Jonas Rouhi is one of the young talents who has made his debut for Juventus under the guidance of new manager Thiago Motta this season. Motta has promoted several Next Gen players to the first team, creating a sense of motivation among the club’s youth players to work harder and earn their spot.

Motta has emphasised that only players who have proven themselves in training will get opportunities to play, and Rouhi’s debut suggests he is one of the more dedicated youngsters at the club. Despite only three games being played under Motta so far, at least three young players have made their debuts, highlighting the manager’s willingness to give youth a chance.

Rouhi, like the other debutants, will now be pushing to maintain his place in the team and secure more playing time as the season progresses. His hard work and determination will be crucial if he hopes to remain a part of Juventus’ plans moving forward.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Getting to Serie A is something that has already said a lot in itself, I think. But I know he (Motta) expects a lot. He is incredibly good. His philosophy as a football coach is very clear. He wants players who fight, battle and play for his team. I think I adapt well.”

Adding: “It was incredibly nice that Thiago Motta gave me this opportunity. Making my Serie A debut has been my goal since I arrived. I hope to be able to play more games at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Jonas Rouhi is one of several youngsters who will get chances on our team this season, and we expect this to motivate more talents from the youth teams to do well.