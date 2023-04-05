“I admire everything about him” – Soulé trying to learn from Di Maria

This season, Juventus have two skillful left-footed Argentine among their ranks. While the first is one of the most accomplished footballers of his generation, the second is only a youngster who’s taking the first steps in his professional career.

Thus, Matias Soulé has identified Angel Di Maria as his natural role model, The 19-year-old heaps praise on the World Cup winner, revealing his great admiration towards his older compatriot.

“Angel is left-footed and he plays in my position. he’s outstanding,” said the young winger in an interview with TNT Sports via JuventusNews24.

“I admire everything about him. How he drives the ball, the quality he has, and how he kicks it. He explained to me how to hit the ball while dribbling. I’m slowly learning.”

The 19-year-old also opened up on his close friend Enzo Barrenechea who has recently gained promotion to the first team. The two young Argentines have been inseparable during their time together in Turin.

“I spend the whole day together with Enzo. He’s like a brother to me. Now they have confirmed him in the first team and I am very happy for him.

Finally, Soulé spoke about his surprise after receiving his maiden call-up for Argentina’s senior squad, while also revealing the advice of his national team manager Lionel Scaloni.

“I was a bit shy in the first training sessions. Scaloni told me that I had to let myself go more and that I was doing well.

“I was surprised when I received the call-up. I knew there was the possibility of being called up for the Under-20 World Cup.

“One day, the director of Juventus Next Gen approached me and told me that they had called me up. I thought it was for the Under-20s, but then I realized it was for the senior national team. It was crazy.”