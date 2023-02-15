“I always follow Juve” – De Ligt denies making negative comment towards the club

Between 2019 and 2022, Matthijs de Ligt cemented himself as a stalwart at the back in Turin despite his young age.

Nonetheless, his collaboration with Juventus wasn’t meant to last, so the Dutchman completed a mega-money transfer to Bayern Munich last summer.

Following his exit, the defender had reportedly made a series of negative statements toward the club, criticizing the mentality amongst other things.

However, the 23-year-old insists that he had never made such statements. Instead, he reiterates his love and support for the Old Lady.

The former Ajax captain hopes that Juventus find their footing again and deliver good results in Serie A and the Europa League.

“I always follow Juve, for me this is a great club,” said the Bayern centre-back in an interview with Sky Sport via TuttoJuve.

“Many things were said that weren’t true. I understand the fans but I have never spoken ill about Juventus.

“I have some much love for the Bianconeri and their fans. Even in this difficult moment, the supporters always go to the stadium.

” I hope the team does well both in the league and in the Europa League.”

De Ligt made those comments following his side’s victory over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The Netherlands international delivered a solid outing against Lionel Messi and company.