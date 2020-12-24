“I always want more” Juventus boost as target eyes Champions League football

Rodrigo De Paul has emerged as a Juventus transfer target in recent weeks and the midfielder has handed them a boost after revealing that he would love to play Champions League football.

The Udinese man is one of Serie A’s finest midfielders and Juventus has had an eye on him for some time now.

The Bianconeri has some exciting names in their midfield, but most of them were at the club before Andrea Pirlo came and the former midfielder is now looking to get in his own players.

Udinese knows that it is only a matter of time before they are forced to sell the Argentinean and it might happen after this season.

De Paul remains loyal to them, but he has admitted that he dreams about playing in Europe’s elite competition.

He said as quoted by TuttoJuve “I always want more. It must be crazy the feeling you get when you play against a fourth or a Champions League semi-final. I’m sure I’ll play them sooner or later, if you work well you can reach your goals.

“I want to be prepared for that moment, I don’t want to force anything, I’ll leave Udine at the right time. The queens of Europe ? I immediately think of Bayern Munich, but not only that: PSG also has a crazy quality.



“Then there are the usual teams like Barcelona (which always has an extra man, Messi, it is as if they played in 12), then Real Madrid and Juventus “.

He has already played 13 league games for them this season and has three goals to accompany those matches.

Inter Milan is another team that is looking to sign him and Juve will hope that they will beat other teams to his signature.